Lynchburg police identify officer involved in Sunday shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of the officer who fired his weapon during an incident on Dec. 30, 2018.

Officer M. Iazzi fired his department-issued handgun after Malik Andrews pointed a gun at him, according to the Police Department.

Police say officers were responding Sunday afternoon to a report of a violent trespasser at a home on Norwood Street.

Iazzi was the first officer to arrive and encountered two armed individuals, according to police.

One of the two armed individuals raised his gun in the direction of Iazzi, which is when police say Iazzi shot at the man but did not hit him.

Iazzi is assigned to patrol operations and has more than five years of law enforcement experience.

As is standard practice after an officer-involved shooting, Iazzi has been placed on restricted duty.

An internal administrative investigation – also normal procedure – has been initiated by the LPD.

