LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating a shooting that killed a 51-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Fillmore St. around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. That man later died.

Police have identified the victim as Ricky Johnson Sr., a Lynchburg resident.

Police have not yet made any arrests. Anyone with information should call Detective T.C. Barley at 434-455-6162.

