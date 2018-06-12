Lynchburg police investigate possible child death

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are investigating a sudden death at an apartment in the Greenfield area.

Neighbors said a baby boy died

Police are not saying much, except that they were called to the James Crossing Apartments for a sudden death early Monday morning.

Lynchburg police said that, at this time, the death appears to have been accidental, rather than criminal.

Police would not provide the age or name of the dead person out of respect for the family.

Lynchburg police said any death that is unnatural is investigated.

