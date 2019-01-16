Lynchburg Police investigating after Roanoke man shot in arm, leg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Roanoke man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Lynchburg police.

Lynchburg police responded to the ER at Lynchburg General Hospital in reference to a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the man's wounds are not life-threatening

When officers arrived, the 19-year-old man told police that he was driving in the area of Monroe Street when someone shot into his car and hit him in the arm and leg.

A crime scene was later identified at the intersection of 11th Street and Monroe Street.

Officers say there is no suspect at this time, and the victim refused to provide further details.

This incident is under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-455-6178.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.