Lynchburg police investigating armed robbery at 7-11 store

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the 7-11 store on Bedford Avenue early Friday morning.

Police say three black men arrived at the store, demanded money from an employee and left the area with an undisclosed amount of money. One of the men brandished a gun at the employee, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also submit a tip online.

