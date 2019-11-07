Lynchburg police investigating oil spill on Campbell Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One person is injured after a mysterious oil spilled on a busy Lynchburg intersection.

City leaders told 10 News an unknown commercial vehicle spilled a lot of oil on Campbell Avenue and the ramp on Route 460.

After the spill Tuesday, city crews threw down sand, but that wasn't enough.

On Thursday, crews went back to the busy intersection to put down an asphalt chip seal to contain the residue.

Police said Tuesday morning they received a lot of calls because drivers were losing traction.

One car crashed into an embankment, and the driver hurt their arm.

City crews said they don't know what kind of oil it was.

"It didn't seem to be harmful at all. We were all out here standing around it. There was no smell or anything. It didn't seem to be harmful," Anthony Johnson, street supervisor, said.

Police tell 10 News they are investigating the spill.

At this time, police don't know who's responsible or if the driver knew they were leaking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lynchburg police Officer A. Lucy at 434-455-6047.

