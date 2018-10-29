Lynchburg police investigating pair of pizza delivery robberies

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department says it is investigating a pair of robberies targeting pizza delivery drivers.

Officers responded to 1501 Kemper Street on October 26 around 8:13 p.m. after receiving a call from a pizza delivery driver who claimed to be robbed.

The driver told police that food and cash were taken from hem after one of the two suspects showed a T aser. Police say the victim was not hurt during the incident.

Authorities describe the first suspect as a short teen weighing between 130 and 150 pounds and wearing dark clothing, believed to be anywhere from 15 to 18 years old.

The second suspect is described as a medium height teen between 140 and 160 pounds, also wearing dark clothing and also most likely between the ages of 15 and 18.

Police say they responded to the same address on October 28 to investigate a separate reported pizza delivery robbery.

The driver told officers that the suspects took food, cash and personal property after showing a Taser.

The victim of the second incident gave descriptions of the suspects, which authorities say were very similar to the suspect descriptions in the first incident.

Authorities believe these two incidents may be connected, and the Lynchburg Police Department says these two incidents are under investigation.

