Lynchburg police look for suspect after stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are looking for a woman who they say stabbed another woman at a party, according to a Lynchburg Police Department spokesman.

Police asked for information from the public Sunday afternoon and said the investigation is ongoing. They believe it’s an isolated event and don’t have any reports of any other victims.

Officers were called to the emergency room of the Lynchburg General Hospital at 2 a.m. Sunday for a woman who had been stabbed. She was in stable condition and her wound was not life-threatening, police said.

Officers said the victim told them she was at a party outside in the 6400 block of Pawnee Drive when she was stabbed by an “unknown suspect,” whom she describes as a black female with her hair in braids wearing blue jeans.

