Lynchburg police looking for community feedback

LYNCHBURG, Va. - What are the top three serious problems in your neighborhood? Do you think the police are doing a good job? These are just some of the questions Lynchburg police are asking in an online survey.

"All of these things impact the quality of life. This is why it's important to know what our citizens are thinking," Cindy Kozerow, crime prevention specialist, said.

For nearly 30 years the department has earned its accreditation from CALEA, formerly known as Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. It is a national organization that makes sure police departments across the country are doing what they say they're actually doing. And to keep that momentum going, LPD wants to heard from Lynchburg citizens.

"This is a survey we do every two years and we're trying to get input from the citizens on if they feel safe in their community. If they're satisfied with police presence in their community," Kozerow said.

So far, the department said, only 23 people have completed the survey. The goal is to receive hundreds. The deadline is Dec. 1, 2018. CALEA will make its way to the Hill City in 2021, until then, the department will be working to iron out all citizen-concerned issues.

"We want to hear the good, the bad, the ugly. We want to know how citizens feel about their community. What they feel about the police department," Kozerow said.

If you live in Lynchburg and want to fill out the survey the link is below.

https://lynchburg.seamlessdocs.com/f/LPDCitizensSurvey

