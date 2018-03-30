Lynchburg police looking for Hill City Pharmacy burglary suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the man in security footage who allegedly broke into the Hill City Pharmacy on March 17.

The suspect has a visible, unique tattoo on his left hand. The tattoo seems to have a combination of numbers or letters that expands into the wrist area.

The suspect's vehicle was also captured on camera. It is a dark-colored, probably green or blue, Suzuki Sidekick with chrome wheels. It has "SUZUKI" written at the top of the rear window in white letters.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Rob Miller at 434-455-6160, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, enter a web tip, or text 'CVCS' plus your tip to 274637.

