Lynchburg police looking for suspects in cab driver robbery Sunday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say they're looking for two suspects who they say robbed a cab driver Sunday morning. The victim told police he drove the two men to the 1800 block of Bedford Avenue, where they got out. One suspect then approached the driver with a firearm and asked for money.

The suspects ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police have described one suspect as being between 30 and 40 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with his hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing all black clothing.

The other suspect was also described as being between 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Police say he was wearing all black clothes and eyeglasses.

Police say this case is active and ongoing, and are asking for help in finding and identifying these men.

