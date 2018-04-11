Lynchburg police make arrests after finding stolen Dodge Charger

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Two men are in police custody after police say they were in a stolen car Tuesday evening

A Lynchburg officer on patrol spotted the red Dodge Charger stolen out of Campbell County.

The two men have outstanding warrants and are being taken into custody near the intersection of Leyburn Street and Sabine Avenue.

Police also arrested a woman and charged her with obstruction of justice because they say she interfered with the arrest.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

