Lynchburg police offering $5,000 sign-on bonuses to attract new officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. - In an effort to deal with their staffing shortage. Lynchburg police are finding new ways to keep and attract new officers.

New on Friday, the department says it is offering $5,000 signing bonuses to people who are certified police officers in Virginia. Officers within the Lynchburg Police Department will get a $1,000 bonus if they bring in a certified police officer as well.

Police Chief Raul Diaz said the money will come out of the payroll budget.

He said they are essentially saving more money by hiring veteran officers, compared to a new recruit who has to go through 11 months of training.

"That costs us about $57,000 every time we do that, as a opposed to if we get someone with some experience who's a certified police officer. We can bring that person on board for only $14,000 and put them on the road, bottom line, working on the street by themselves in six weeks," Diaz said.

Diaz said adds that because they are in competition with surrounding, state and federal agencies, he hopes this will help bring the best and the brightest into the department.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.