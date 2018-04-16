Lynchburg police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg police officer was directing traffic when he was hit by a vehicle late Sunday night.

Officer James Goggins was on foot directing traffic at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Old Graves Mill Road when it happened.

Goggins was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Lynchburg Police Department is reminding drivers to use caution when approaching intersections that are without power, and to be on the lookout for power crews and first responders.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.