Lynchburg police run with a purpose

LYNCHBURG, Va, - Running with a purpose.

On Thursday morning, Lynchburg police officers and their families took off in their annual Torch Run to support the Special Olympics Games.

The group ran about seven miles, starting at the Sheetz on Wards Road to Fifth and Jefferson in Downtown Lynchburg.

They hope doing this run will help raise local awareness and money for the Special Olympic Games.

"Not everybody is able to contribute financially and we understand that. But it helps to even have people that are just aware of what's going on and how the Special Olympics operate, because they can donate their time if they don't have any funds available. A lot of people get involved by donating their time, come out and volunteer at Special Olympic Games," Sgt. Bryan Williams said.

LPD officers passed the torch to Amherst County officers, who will pass it along to another department.

