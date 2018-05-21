Lynchburg police search for 2 after shooting, theft

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are looking for two people thought to be connected to a shooting and robbery.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Timber Court for a report of a malicious wounding.

When they arrived, they found a man who had a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. Emergency crews took him to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving a family member. After the shooting, police say the victim's electronics were stolen.

The suspects drove off in an unknown vehicle after the shooting, according to police.

Mark Anthony Goldring Jr., 31, of Reston, Virginia, is wanted for malicious wounding, grand larceny, and gun charges.

Dystani Dale Bethea, 19, of Stafford, Virginia, is also wanted for grand larceny.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact police.

