Lynchburg police search for man they say robbed two businesses at knife-point

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that occurred at Mr. Food and Z Mart overnight.

On Tuesday at 10:26 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Park Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say a man showed a knife but did not take any money before fleeing the scene.

At 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of 12th Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police say the same suspect showed a knife again and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

The suspect is around 6 feet, 2 inches tall. At the time of the incidents, he was wearing black pants, a black Nike hat, blue and yellow sweatshirt with a white stripe and letters "PRSH" across the middle, and black shoes.

These are ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.