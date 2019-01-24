Lynchburg police searching for 33-year-old man believed to be endangered

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 33-year-old man they say is endangered.

Authorities say Joseph Haley, 33, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Monday near 2075 Langhorne Road.

Haley is around 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded coat, dark pants, a multicolored shirt and blue tennis shoes. Authorities believe that he has shaved his head and face.

Authorities say they do not know where Haley is going but that detectives and the Haley's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

