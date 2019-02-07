Lynchburg police searching for lotto ticket thief

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are looking for a man who they say broke into a convenience store and stole several hundred dollars worth of lottery tickets.

An employee reported a robbery at the Sunrise Food Mart just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The employee said the front glass door was shattered when they arrived to work.

Officers reviewed the surveillance footage and found that a man had used a brick to break in around 5:30 a.m.

After taking the lottery tickets, the man ran off toward Garfield Avenue.

Police describe the man as between 5'8" and 6' with a slender build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants, dark-colored shoes with white soles, and gloves.

Anyone with information should call police.

