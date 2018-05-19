Lynchburg police searching for man connected to shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man connected to a shooting at a home on Hartford Street early Saturday morning.

Police said at 4:18 a.m. they responded to a call at the house, where an argument among family members escalated to the point where shots were fired by 27-year-old Christopher James Michael Phelps.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported, police said.

Authorities said Phelps’ whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police said Phelps is wanted on charges of brandishing a firearm, discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, and attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Authorities said the case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Duncan at 434-455-6178 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



