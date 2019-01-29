Lynchburg police searching for man wanted on larceny charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man in connection to a string of larcenies after a collection of investigations led them to several stolen items, including multiple cars.

Charles Branham is wanted on two counts of grand larceny, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Over the past week, the following incidents were reported to the Lynchburg Police Department:

Burglary at Central Baptist Church at 1415 Florida Avenue in Lynchburg, which happened overnight on Friday

Thefts from multiple cars in the Norfolk Southern Railroad lot located at 5100 Woodall Road in Lynchburg on Monday

Grand larceny involving a Ford F-250 truck reported stolen from 914 Main Street on Saturday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office found the truck on Monday on Leesville Road in Campbell County, but the driver ran away from the scene and has not been found.

Another grand larceny involving a white Ford Roll Back Tow truck was reported stolen from 3385 Candlers Mountain Road to the Liberty University Police Department on Monday.

A search warrant was executed in Amherst County as a result of these investigations, and a significant amount of the reported stolen property was found.

These investigations are being conducted jointly by the Lynchburg Police Department, Amherst County Sheriff's Office and Liberty Univesity Police Department.

Anyone who has information on these investigations or the whereabouts of Branham is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department.

