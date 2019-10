LYNCHBURG, Va. - Gobble gobble!

Lynchburg police are looking for the owner of a "very handsome" domesticated turkey that was wandering the city on Monday afternoon.

If you're missing a turkey, you're asked to call Animal Warden Ryan Ball at 434-455-6058 and provide a description of the turkey to confirm it's yours.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.