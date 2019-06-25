Lynchburg police searching for SUV involved in bicycle hit-and-run crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Authorities are searching for the SUV it says hit a bicyclist and continued driving Saturday night in Lynchburg.

At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, a Lynchburg officer responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Early and Cork streets.

When the officer arrived at the scene, medics were assisting a man, who was then transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for further treatment of several injuries. He was released Sunday morning.

A dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Escape or similar, pulled out in front of the victim and struck him as he approached the intersection on his bicycle.

After the crash, the SUV fled the scene, heading northbound on Cork Street toward Rivermont Avenue.

The suspect vehicle may have damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047. You also may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

