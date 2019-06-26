Lynchburg police searching for SUV involved in hit-and-runs

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are searching for the driver involved in two separate incidents.

The driver of a white Chevy Suburban hit a parked car on Cobbs Street and then drove away.

Not long after that, the same Suburban was involved in a hit-and-run of an occupied vehicle at the intersection of Oakley and Memorial avenues.

Police say the vehicle should have damage to the passenger’s side rear bumper area from the first crash as well as the driver’s side front tire and door area from the second incident.

Also, a piece of black plastic step trim was located at the second hit-and-run and would be missing from the vehicle.

The possible partial tag is 5809 or 5080. There may be a letter “Y” in the tag.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police at 434-455-6047 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

