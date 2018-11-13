Lynchburg Police searching for vandals wanted in downtown graffiti spree

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Police are searching for a group of vandals they say tagged four downtown buildings with the phrase "SLIZ."

The first report came into police on November 3 from Pacific Life, located 700 Main Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple buildings on the property with the "SLIZ" tag.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE VANDALISM

Officers later found the same tag on Apartment Square property at 27 Ninth Street, and at the Academy of Fine Arts at 600 Main Street.

Courtesy of Lynchburg Police Department

Authorities are searching for a man who they describe as slender, wearing light-colored clothing and black and white tennis shoes in connection to the Pacific Life building.

On November 4, authorities say the Pacific Life building was tagged again, with the same "SLIZ" tag. This time, authorities say they believe two suspects are involved.

A few days later on November 7, Anthony and Company also reported that their building had been hit with the "SLIZ" tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.