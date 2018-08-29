Lynchburg police see crime go down from May to July this summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Sgt. Ronnie Coleman has been with Lynchburg police for 11 years. He was recently promoted and patrols full time now.

"I've been on patrol for the last two and half months and (a) just in the last two and a half months I can see an increase in the call volume," Coleman said.

While Coleman sees a rise in calls, crime in the city has actually gone down in these last summer months.

This year, from May to July, the total number of violent and property crimes has decreased compared to the same periods in 2016 and 2017.

"The more aggressive calls for service have gone down. The SIRT (Special Investigations Response Team) has been out 'cause they've been out there on the street looking for the street-level offenders looking for prolific offenders and allowing us to focus on normal calls for service and traffic violations," Coleman said.

We reported earlier than, Lynchburg police have kicked off an outreach campaign called ENOUGH Initiative, which stands for Empowering Neighborhoods to Overcome Undesirable behavior Gives us Hope, and relaunched their summer crime fighting unit after four homicides in the city.

Since both programs launched, there has not been a homicide in the city from May to July this year. Compared to past years the rate of, rape, robberies and aggravated assaults went down and drug offenses stayed the same.

"Bad calls can happen any time of the year, so I don't think we should get caught up, focusing on only those three summer months 'cause that's the trend we're seeing. I've been on really bad calls in January and December as well," Coleman said.

