LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are seeking a 55-year-old man believed to be in connection with a stabbing on Saturday.

Authorities said they are looking for Vincent Lee Paige, who allegedly stabbed another man in the upper torso at 912 Floyd St.

The man stabbed was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A warrant has been issued for Paige’s arrest, police said.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of Paige is asked to contact 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



