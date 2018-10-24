Lynchburg police send warning to car owners, see more than 20 car-related crimes in October

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are sending a warning to car owners: Keep your items out of sight and lock your doors.

In October alone, Lynchburg police have seen about 30 car-related crimes.

Investigators said several cars have been stolen in a month. They've been able to return some to their owners.

Police tell 10 News that, in many of these cases, people have left their keys in their car, valuable items in sight or their doors unlocked.

Police said this is a crime of opportunity for thieves, and as people plan to start shopping for the holidays, Sgt. Joel Hinkley said, "Place any valuables out of sight, preferably in the truck of your car before you go to park somewhere, and lastly, if you see something say something, to us. If you see something suspicious, contact law enforcement."

The police department and Campbell County Sheriff's Office are working together to see if the car break-ins in Campbell County earlier this week are related.

