Lynchburg police SIRT arrests 22 people in one week

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A recently reactivated Lynchburg police team made 22 arrests on a variety of charges last week.

The department's Special Investigations Response Team (SIRT) arrested people on charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, drug violations, failure to stop for police, ABC violations, violating a court order, driver license violations, capias and trespassing, officials said.

Targeted areas this past week included Diamond Hill, White Rock Hill, Daniels Hill, Meadows Apartments, Birchwood Apartments, and the area of Park Avenue at Pierce Street, according to the police department.

Police said that one prolific offender was arrested.

SIRT also assisted patrol operations with 32 calls for service.

During the five weeks since the team’s inception, SIRT has made 69 arrests and issued 29 traffic summonses.

The team consists of officers with years of experience.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.