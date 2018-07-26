Lynchburg police special task force makes 43 arrests in single week

The Lynchburg Special Investigation Response Team, or SIRT, arrested more than 40 people last week, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Out of the 136 arrests the team has made since it began eight weeks ago, 43 arrests occurred during the week of July 15.

Last week's arrests include:

13 gun violations

3 murder/voluntary murder charges

5 drug charges

3 alcohol-related offenses

As well as other arrests for rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Targeted areas included Diamond Hill, White Rock Hill, Daniels Hill, Campbell Avenue, the Meadows Apartments, the Birchwood Apartments and the areas of Park Avenue and Pierce Street.

SIRT worked with the Lynchburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting a rape suspect, a murder suspect and an attempted murder suspect.

