Lynchburg police to walk through Diamond Hill neighborhood after fourth homicide this year

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police believe the local community can help put an end to crime.

Officers and community leaders are planning on walking through the Diamond Hill neighborhood on Thursday. They want to speak to people living near 18th Street where a man died and a woman was taken to the hospital during a shooting on Saturday morning. This makes the fourth homicide in the Hill City this year.

"Its less of the police in their neighborhood. It's more of a partnership. So if we can get information related to homicides that's great. But also if we can continue to build that trust. It's a process and if we can do that. That will be a win as well," Cpt. Nick Leger said.

Police have already increased patrols in the area in the area. Officers are watching for trends ranging from gang activity, car thefts and nuisance crimes.

