LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is urging residents to stay 'bear aware' after several bear sightings were reported.

Authorities say the bear was spotted in the Boonsboro area Monday afternoon.

As a reminder, authorities say to remove food attractants like bird feeders, garbage cans and pet food. They also say to store garbage in a garage, shed or in a bear-proof container until trash pickup day.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.