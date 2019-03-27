Lynchburg police, VUL students talk about rights, traffic stops after football players handcuffed

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The video that raised concerns last week of Virginia University of Lynchburg football players handcuffed after a traffic stop has now sparked an open conversation with Lynchburg police and students.

"I'm kind of close with some of the people, so for them to say what happened was, like, 'Why?' I guess understanding it today made more sense," Michaela Coles, a VUL student, said.

After the incident, school leaders asked the Lynchburg Police Department to teach students about their rights.

"I want the kids to take away that we do care as a community. I think the school is doing a great job by having their students here," Sgt. Jeff Rater said.

Police couldn't talk about this recent incident because it's still under investigation. But officers offered tips for students when they're pulled over, suggesting they place their hands on the steering wheel, and have the right to say "no" to an officer who asks to search their car.

"I think it was very productive because a lot of students voiced their opinion on what they thought and questions that they asked," Coles said.

While some thought the conversation was productive, others had different opinions.

"You're talking about (filing) complaints. People don't even live long enough to file complaints," Jeanine Walker said to officers.

"The police don't really care what we're really saying, how we feel about certain situations that are going on. Like we're scared," Walker said.

Both students and police said this conversation has to continue after today.

"It's really exciting to see that we can talk about this stuff. There's no yelling, no screaming or anything like that. It's just really: Sit down, talk about some race issues, talk about traffic stops, talk about what the police do," Rater said.

