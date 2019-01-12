Lynchburg preps for weekend snow

LYNCHBURG, Va. - December’s significant snowfall came earlier in the season than what folks in the Hill City were expecting.

“It’s always the ultimate question: How much snow are we going to get?" said Clay Simmons with the Public Works Department.

This weekend, city leaders said they’re going with the flow.

“This time around, we had a little bit more of a notice, it felt like, because the estimates started off high and kind of tapered down somewhat,” Simmons said.

Public Works said that, once there’s an inch or two on the ground, the plows are coming out.

Crews are prepared to work 12-hour shifts.

But there are some factors the city wants drivers and residents to keep in mind.

People who live in neighborhoods with narrow streets should park in their driveway if they have one.

“There is barely room when people are parking on both sides of the street to get a plow down that road. So it slows the operation down. We’re more likely to have accidents. We certainly don’t want to damage anyone’s vehicles,” Simmons said.

For those who live in downtown instead of parking on the street, Simmons said, “It’s a weekend. Parking decks are free. Please take advantage of those parking decks and parking lots.”

Lastly, the city says, if you don’t have to go out, stay off the roads.

“We want everybody to be safe and then just asking for everybody to be safe. And then asking for everybody’s patience while we clear this. It is our incentive to get these roads open as quickly as we can,” Simmons said.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.