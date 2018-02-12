Lynchburg promotes Tex Wormser to fire chief

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg has a new fire chief and his name may ring a bell.

After a nationwide search, Gregory "Tex" Wormser accepted the promotion to the top spot in the fire department, according to City Manager Bonnie Svrcek.

Wormser was appointed acting chief upon the retirement of Chief Brad Ferguson.

“I am excited about this opportunity, and I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead such a great organization into the future,” said Wormser. “The employees of the Lynchburg Fire Department do remarkable work in this community, and I am privileged to be a part of it.”

Wormser, who began working for the department in 1995 as a firefighter paramedic, will assume his new role on Feb. 21.

“Greg brings fresh new leadership to the department and I am extraordinarily proud of him as he emerged as the top candidate from a pool of 30 applicants,” said Svrcek. “He is well respected in the community and among his colleagues in public safety. As an internal candidate, he is well aware of the department’s needs and understands the current culture. Most importantly, he has exhibited strong leadership and has already begun to build a strong team with an inclusive communication philosophy.”

In his career, he has served in multiple leadership roles, including battalion chief, fire marshal and deputy fire chief.

