Lynchburg residents may notice discolored water while crews test for leak

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg residents may notice discoloration in their water, but it is not cause for concern.

According to Lynchburg Water Resources, there is a service line leak. In order to find and repair the leak, crews will be testing valves in the area.

Lynchburg officials say residents who notice discoloration in their water should run cold water for three to five minutes until the water clears up.

If water remains discolored for longer than five minutes, contact Lynchburg Water Resources at 434-455-4250.

