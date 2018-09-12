Lynchburg residents should expect delays in bulk, brush pickup because of Hurricane Florence

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The city of Lynchburg is still recovering from April's tornado and last month's flood, and is still behind on things like bulk and brush pick up.

The city has enough time to prepare for Hurricane Florence. Officials with public works said regular trash pickup won't be impacted by the hurricane, but bulk trash will. Usual pickups are Friday and Saturday, but city officials may have to put it on hold for next week. On Thursday, public works will be monitoring the areas that are experiencing flooding from the last storm. They'll be putting up barricades as well.

"We were behind on our brush and bulk. We know that, so if people can hold their brush or bulk, until give it several weeks to see what happens after the storm, that would be a great thing to do," Gaynelle Hart, director of Public Works, said.

A reminder. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lakeside Drive will be closed so the Water Resources Department can remove debris from the College Lake intake before Hurricane Florence.

