LYNCHBURGH, Va. - Wards Ferry Road between Alta Lane and Melinda Drive near the Target shopping center in Lynchburg is closed while crews make repairs to the road and asphalt.

According to city leaders, the closure is due to a water main break that happened over the weekend.

Alternate routes, such as Wards Road or Atlanta Avenue, are advised until the road reopens.

A time for when the road will be reopened has not yet been announced.

