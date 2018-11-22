Lynchburg Salvation Army needs winter donations from community

LYNCHBURG, Va. - At the Lynchburg Salvation Army, the kitchen is stocked and ready to serve Thanksgiving dinner.

But the organization has another priority in mind with the cold temperatures coming.

“Here at the Salvation Army we’re ramping up for winter and so we see an increase in our numbers because of the cold,” said Lt. Kathy Paladino with the Lynchburg Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army needs the community’s help. They’re asking for gloves, scarves, hats, socks, new or gently used sheets, and blankets. And they're in desperate need of kitchen items.

“We are down to possibly the last 10 cans of coffee right now, and we’ll need sugar, creamer, twin sheets, wash cloths and towels,” Paladino said.

In the winter the nonprofit sees about a 20 to 30 percent increase in people coming for shelter.

“We have 50 cots available in excess to what we normally put out,” Paladino said.

The Park Avenue doors are open 24 hours a day, ready to accept donations that will soon be a great help to those in need.

“To know that there’s a place for them to come and there’s a place for them to stay and people who will take care of them and love on them,” Paladino said.

