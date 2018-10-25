Lynchburg sees increase in protective orders, domestic abuse advocates help 1,100 victims

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police have released details about the night that landed a now-former Liberty University football player in jail.

Keith Best, 19, is charged with assault and battery, strangulation, abduction and preventing a call to law enforcement.

Lynchburg police said shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called them to a home on Wards Ferry Road, just behind the Wards Crossing Shopping Center, telling them she got into an argument with Best, who was her boyfriend.

Things escalated and Best allegedly hit and strangled her, before taking her cellphone when she threatened to call police, while preventing her from leaving the room.

Best was a red-shirt freshman on the Liberty University football team before being dismissed Wednesday.

Studies show, that 43-percent of dating college women reported experiencing abusive behavior from their partner.

"So you may have a dating relationship and don't qualify to be in juvenile domestic relations court, they go to general district court. That person can still apply for (a) protective order and those community advocates are happy to help those victims, as well," said Bethany Harrison, Lynchburg Commonwealth attorney.

It's been a year since the Commonwealth Attorney's Office and the Lynchburg YWCA launched a domestic violence advocates program. Since then, they've seen a tremendous increase in protective orders and have helped more than 1,100 victims in abusive relationships.

"We knew that the service was needed. We did not know, it was surprising, to see such a great increase from having our community advocates there to speak with these victims," Harrison said.

Commonwealth officials said receiving the near $500,000 grant last year helped make this possible, but more importantly it helped victims learn there's a way out.

"Evidence shows this is the only way to communicate, in some cases, that the victim is serious to their offender and if they're using these steps to communicate that, eventually the offender will leave her alone," Harrison said.



