Lynchburg shooting sends 1 to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to Early Street around 1 a.m. Thursday for a reported malicious wounding.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Darrion Romane Reynolds , 31, of Chase City, is wanted on several gun charges, including shooting into an occupied vehicle, as well as malicious wounding.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Contact police if you have any information on Reynold's whereabouts.

