Lynchburg sisters treated like princesses for a day

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Two little Lynchburg girls got to feel like a princess for the day.

Four-year-old Karleigh and 6-year-old Brenleigh were both born premature and had difficulties post-birth. The sisters were chosen by Miracle Network Hospitals to be glammed up.

The girls were picked up in a limo and taken to a salon to have their hair curled and get a little makeup, and were given a dress.

Their mother said, the girls have been healthy and receiving the special treatment means so much to their family.

"Where God is, there we are. And he has just blessed us considerably and they've just been great. To just be able to be chosen to get to participate, it really is a unique opportunity," Lynda Dolan, the girls' mother, said.

"I think to give them this day to feel really special and to have fun. It's such a wonderful gift. So I'm honored that I was even asked to be a part of this," Cecili Weber, Miss Virginia 2017, said.

The sisters will get to walk on stage with Weber at the pageant competition on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.