Two cars stolen in Lynchburg in one day

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating after two cars were stolen in the city on Thursday.

At about 6:30 am, a victim reported his or her black 2017 Ford Explorer was stolen from Fredonia Avenue.

The Explorer has Virginia license plate number UXE-6768 and was found Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive.

At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a different person reported having his or her silver 2017 Ford Expedition stolen from a parking lot in the Wards Crossing Shopping Center near Target.

The Expedition has Virginia license plate number 4C2484 and has a specialty tag designated as “Rescue Squad”. A firearm was also inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen, according to police.

Police obtained surveillance footage that shows a man exiting Target wearing an Under Armor shirt, shorts, sunglasses and cowboy boots.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the Expedition at both Police Tower Road in Appomattox and Briar Cliff Road in Campbell County between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday.

These are active and ongoing investigations.

Anyone with further information related to these cases is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at 434-455-6166.

