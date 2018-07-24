Lynchburg teen shot in the chest

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 1800 block of Rivermont Avenue for a report of a malicious wounding. The neighborhood is a couple of blocks from Riverside Park.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a 17-year-old Lynchburg boy had been shot once in the chest while inside one of the homes.

Officers started first aid while waiting for medics to arrive. The teen was then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. Police have not yet provided details on his condition.

Police say this was an isolated event and there is no danger to the public.

Police have not arrested anyone at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.