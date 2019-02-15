Lynchburg teen to open own mobile coffee bar

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A local teen is brewing up a new way to serve coffee in Lynchburg.

Andrew Robinson created his own mobile coffee bar called Bouncing Bean.

He’s spent the last several months building the coffee trailer with his own hands.

Monday through Friday, paying customers can expect to buy hot or cold drinks and eventually baked goods.

Once a month, the 19-year-old says he’ll operate by donations only.

Bouncing Bean will offer free coffee to those who can’t afford it, as well as a pay-it-forward system.

Robinson eventually wants to open his own full-service café.

“This is basically a stepping stone for me, I hope. Just give me that experience and be able to start really getting name exposure and our mission. Hopefully it will catch on and be able to start open a café that’s actually a brick-and-mortar one, too,” Robinson, owner and server, said.

Robinson hopes to launch Bouncing Bean in March. To learn more about the bar's hours, go to https://bouncingbeanva.com/.



