Lynchburg to hold public hearing on new short-term rental ordinance

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Being an Airbnb host in Lynchburg could soon be recognized by the city.

On Wednesday, city leaders will hold a public discussion about the new ordinance for short-term rentals.

City leaders say, on average, they know of 365 short-term rental properties.

Amy and Marc Corbett, rent their home out to people visiting Lynchburg.

Soon they will have to abide by the new ordinance, which includes a $150 annual registration fee. No more than four people can stay in their home and the Corbetts won't have to stay in their home while it's being rented.

"We're really hoping that the language is drafted that they come up will be better for all of us," Amy Corbett said.

"Because it's not defined we're working off an interpretation and that's not good for anyone. Because we want clear, concise rules when it comes to operators, guests and neighbors," Kent White, director of community development for Lynchburg, said.

The public meeting is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

City leaders said, if approved by council, the ordinance can go into place by May.

