Lynchburg to receive $300K to rehabilitate airport

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Twenty-three dollars is being invested in airports across the Commonwealth and Lynchburg's Regional Airport is one of them.

The airport is expected to receive $300,000 grant. This will help rehabilitate and construct its aprons and taxiways.

The airport director, Mark Courtney, said the money will help with engineering services before construction can begin.

"It's gotten to the end of its useful life and it basically just needs a rehabilitation of all the asphalt. And that is also tied in with a taxiway that runs along the general aviation area down towards the other tenants," Courtney said.

Airport officials hope to start construction by summer.

