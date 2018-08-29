Lynchburg townhome fire sends firefighter to hospital, displaces 6 people

LYNCHBURG, Va. - An early morning fire at a Lynchburg townhome complex sent a firefighter to the hospital and left six people without a home.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. Wednesday for a fire at Old Mill Townhomes on Mill Stream Lane.

Two people were treated at the scene. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exposure.

The Red Cross is working with the six people who are now displaced.

Neighbors tell 10 News that the townhome where the fire started has been empty for several weeks.

Dozens of firefighters worked to contain the fire. Though the fire is out, crews are still at the scene investigating what may have caused it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

