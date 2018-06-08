Lynchburg transportation officials proposing bus route changes

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Danny Patillo and Janet Johnson ride one of the most frequently used bus routes in the city of Lynchburg.

"I think they should have one to two buses on each line, going in each direction," Patillo said.

Right now, the buses are driving in one direction every hour. Many riders have said, via a survey, that needs to change.

So the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company is proposing changes to all 14 bus routes this year.

"We're looking at making changes so that the routes are aligned better. They provide better coverage to the city and it reduces the travel time that the individual would be on the bus," Bryan Booth, general manager for GLTC, said.

But before changes can happen, the city wants to hear from its customers. Ten News asked Patillo and Johnson what changes they want to see.

"I feel as though the buses should run everyday. Monday through Sunday-- and that will help the people. Not only do people go to work, but they have to get to church. They have to get to food banks. They have to get to stores," Patillo said.

"I was a little ways down the road and he just kept right on going. Maybe some way, if the buses are supposed to stop at a certain time and they're early, maybe stop for a few minutes at that bus stop," Johnson said.

City officials said there will be some minor and some significant changes to certain stops, such as Wards Road and the Timberlake area.

"There are going to be a lot of changes. So we want to make sure that everyone has a chance to see them ahead of time, ask their questions, so that when we do roll the changes, they understand what's going on," Booth said.

GLTC is in the process of finalizing public meeting dates for July and August to hear riders' concerns. Stay with 10 News online and Facebook, as we plan to share those dates with you when we get them.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.