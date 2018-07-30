Lynchburg, VDOT cuts ribbon for Odd Fellows Road Interchange

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The wait is almost over. On Monday, Lynchburg’s city leaders and transportation officials had an indoor ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Odd Fellows Road interchange. The bridge is not open yet, but the $30 million project is almost done. Officials say the interchange, which includes a roundabout, will give a direct route for traffic to get to the industrial businesses along Odd Fellows Road and Mayflower Drive and connect drivers to the Expressway.



They say this will also reduce the number of the trucks traveling on Candlers Mountain Road by about 20 percent and will solve the traffic and safety issues in that area.

"It's also important to the flow of traffic. This is going to be a big change to go right into the heart of Lynchburg,” Steve Newman, president pro tempore of the Senate of Virginia, said.

“And thank you for everyone's continued patience as we deliver the remainder of the Odd Fellows Road corridor and improvements up to the expressway,” Chris Winstead, Lynchburg district engineer, said.



The interchange will officially open to the public Aug. 3.

